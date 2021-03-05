NIAGARA FALLS
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 700 block of 19th Street. A 34-year-old woman told police that sometime between midnight and 8:50 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into her 2012 Chrysler Grand Caravan by unknown means. The victim said her wallet and a set of keys for another vehicle were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A property manager told officers that sometime between Feb. 22 and 9:40 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered his unoccupied office building by damaging an entrance door. The victim said six blink cameras, three thermostats and six bathroom fixtures were taken from the building.
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 1900 block of Welch Avenue. A Falls man told police that he was in his home at 7:23 p.m. Wednesday when he heard the glass in his front window shatter. The victim said he found an orange lying on his living room floor and was able to determine that the orange had been thrown through the damaged window.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.