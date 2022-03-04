Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: Two men were arrested after Falls police found two pistols in their vehicle during a traffic stop early Sunday morning. Officers said they stopped a '12 Nissan Altima at 11th and South Avenue for dark-tinted windows. While speaking with the driver, an officer noticed a live pistol round on the rear passenger seat. A search turned up an unloaded SCCY silver and pink semi-automatic pistol and a black Glock 27 semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. The Glock was loaded with 26 rounds in the mag and one in the chamber. Stephen R. Broadway, 37, 646 77th St., Apt. 3, and Tezyah L. Hall, 21, 932 Ontario Ave., Apt. 12, face charges including second- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
