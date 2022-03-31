Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Falls police were called to a business on the 2000 block of Seneca Avenue where a man said he had dropped off his Ford F150 pickup truck to be painted on March 15. On Monday, the man's brother told him he'd been by the business and noticed something wasn't right with the pickup. When the man checked Tuesday, two catalytic converters were missing from the underside of the vehicle. The estimated loss is $1,400.
• THEFT: Falls police were called to a hotel on Prospect Point about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday where a woman reported that someone had broken into her car in the parking lot and stolen a black leather Saks purse valued at $50 that contained a cell phone and bank and credit cards.
• INCIDENT: An 18-year-old city man is facing charges after running into traffic on Hyde Park Boulevard and giving police a fake name as they were investigating reports of a fight about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday. Police noted that officers were almost struck by a vehicle as they attempted to take the teen into custody.
