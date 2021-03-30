Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 1100 block of 19th Street. A Falls woman told police she let her fiance borrow her car at 12:40 a.m. Monday and he drove to a convenience store at 19th Street and Ashland Avenue. The driver left the vehicle running and went into the store. Witnesses said a suspect then got into the 2014 Dodge Caravan and drove it away. The driver told officers he thought it was safe to leave the van running because his dog was inside the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Ransomville man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 8400 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Sean W. Foley, 22, 2136 Swann Road, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking three bottles of liquor, valued at $8.47, without paying for them.
• BURGLARY: A Falls man was arrested after a break-in at a restaurant in the 300 block of Third Street. A security employee told officers that he was monitoring security cameras when he saw a male suspect behind a bar in the restaurant, "moving liquor bottles around." The employee said he and another security officer where able to apprehend the suspect and take him into custody. The suspect, identified as Joseph C. Knepp, 54, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny. Police said Knepp appeared to have entered the restaurant through a shattered glass door and had liquor bottles in his possession when he was apprehended.
• ARREST: A Falls teen was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident in the 500 block of 77th Street at 1:58 a.m. Saturday. Carl L. Ealy, 18, 631 75th St., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated. Police said the car Ealy was driving struck a power pole, snapping it in half.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a restaurant n the 1800 block of Pierce Avenue. An employee told police that two male suspects entered the business at 10:05 p.m. Friday and that when he turned his back, one of the suspects grabbed a cash register. Both suspects then ran out the front door of the restaurant, with one of the suspects losing his sneaker as he ran. As the suspects ran toward a waiting vehicle, they threw the cash register to the ground. Both suspects then fled in the getaway car. The getaway car appeared to be a stolen vehicle from Tonawanda, police noted.
