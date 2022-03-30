Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened another woman with a gun on west Market Street at 6 p.m. Monday. Elizabeth E. Atkinson, 18, 491 75th S., was charged with second-degree menacing. A female victim told police that Atkinson was the driver of a silver BMW that pulled up next to her vehicle. The victim said Atkinson then "pulled out what she believed was a black Smith & Wesson pistol." Police stopped Atkinson's vehicle a short distance away from West Market Street. They did not find a firearm in her vehicle.
• ARRESTS: Three Falls women were arrested on obstruction charges after they engaged in an altercation with officers after a traffic stop in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday. Kemonna M. Bradley-Woods, 24, 709 Cedar Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing government administration, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway, third-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, expired inspection and illegally parking in a handicap zone. Police said Bradley-Woods was uncooperative and refused requests from officers who questioned her about parking in a handicap space without a handicap tag. Officers said they also found an open bottle of vodka in Bradley-Woods car and that she ran from them when they attempted to take her into custody. Police also charged Danasha M. Travis, 24, 1621 Linwood Ave., lower, and Markesia M. George, 27, 1353 LaSalle Ave., with second-degree obstructing government administration for interfering with the arrest of Bradley-Woods.
