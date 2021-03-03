Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1000 block of Portage Road at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Jason W. Sutton, 48, 1317 Portage Road, Apt. 321, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $45 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: Two Falls men were charged after a traffic stop in the 500 block of 17th Street at 12:20 a.m. Tuesday. Tavon M. Pryor, 26, 630 Pine Ave., was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. Jaerode A. Seright, 26, 27-A Packard Court, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and windows tinted too dark.
