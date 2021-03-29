Larceny suspects picked up in Cambria
After a late Tuesday search by Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and a New York State Police K9 unit, a man and a juvenile were taken into custody on suspicion they were stealing property in Cambria.
According to the sheriff’s office, about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, a deputy located a vehicle roadside on Lockport Road and upon investigation determined that the occupants were “currently engaged in stealing property from nearby residences.”
Several deputies and a State Police K9 handler searched the area and eventually found and arrested 22-year-old Keith C. Muldoon and a juvenile.
Muldoon and the juvenile both were charged with third-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree conspiracy. Muldoon was kept in custody pending arraignment and the juvenile was released to a parent, the sheriff’s office said.
Deputies respond to disturbance involving Illinois family in Wilson
An Illinois mother of two juveniles under the age of five was charged after Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance on New Road.
According to the deputies, the woman and her sons had taken a ride with a family friend who was driving from Illinois to New York. The Midwestern party of four arrived at the home of the family friend’s daughter safe, but the situation turned sour.
Deputies arrived to see the 25-year-old mother and her two sons crying in the front yard of the New Road residence.
After questioning, deputies determined that all three of the adult individuals in the home had been smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol. One of the juveniles had a tantrum while the mother was in the bathroom, and when she exited, the mother started to “freak out” causing the children to scream.
The mother and her family’s friend started to have a physical altercation where both hit and choked the other. None of the parties pressed charges, but wished to be separated.
Deputies arranged for a taxi and a room at Quality Inn in Lockport for the out-of-state family, but said the mother then started talking about “irrelevant” issues when they asked her to secure safety seats in the taxi. Almost an hour later, the seats were still not installed and deputies determined the mother was having some kind of mental issue or having a reaction to the marijuana and alcohol she ingested, and was not in a condition to watch her children.
Child Protection Services were called and removed the children from the scene. The mother was charged with endangering the welfare of the children and released on her own recognizance.
