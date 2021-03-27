Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 8300 block of Laughlin Drive. A 78-year-old man told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9:02 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his shed by prying a latch off of a door. The victim said a power washer, valued at $300, was taken from the shed.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an apparent robbery at a business in the 10000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. An employee told officers they were inside the business, at 11:16 a.m. Thursday when they heard a loud bang and saw two suspects running out of the building. A short time later, a witness called police to say they found a drawer from a cash register in they're backyard on 100th Street. Another witness told officers they saw two suspects running south of 100th Street and one of them was carrying a cash register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.