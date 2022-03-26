Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 500 block of 10th Street. A male victim told police that some time between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a vehicle break-in in the 2800 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told police that at 1:34 p.m. Wednesday, she saw a male suspect enter her car. The victim told officers that she confronted the suspect and that he ran westbound down a nearby alley. The victim said the suspect took her purse from the vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.