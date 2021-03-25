Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons and other charges after a traffic stop in the 7600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday. Joseph L. Waters, 19, 353 38th St., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and illegal window tint. Police reported they recovered a loaded Taurus 9-mm handgun as well as a large quantity of marijuana, a digital scale and $1,294 in cash from inside Water's vehicle.
• ARREST: A Lancaster man was arrested on driving while intoxicated and other charges after an accident in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue at 8:19 p.m. Tuesday. Andres R. Moore, 36, 28 Brando Lane, was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Officers said Moore's SUV struck a utility pole and when police approached him he said, "Just take me to jail. I'm drunk." Moore also told officers that his vehicle had been "shot up" and police said they observed multiple bullet holes on the driver's side of the vehicle. Moore would not tell officers when or where his vehicle was struck by gunfire.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 900 block of Walnut Avenue. A man told police that sometime between 7 p.m. Monday and 12:05 p.m. Tuesday someone removed the mailbox that was attached to his home.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into the theft of a car form the 2200 block of Pierce Avenue. A man told police he left his 2007 Ford Explorer "running with the keys in the ignition," at 1:01 p.m. Tuesday and a male suspect got into the SUV and drove it away. The victim said his wallet, containing $1,200, was sitting on the center console of the vehicle.
