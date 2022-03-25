LARCENY: A nearby resident reported he parked his car on the Tuesday/Wednesday overnight in a lot on 10th Street. When he woke, the car door was ajar, the console was open and his wallet was missing. He might have left in unlocked or maybe his remote wasn’t working. He lost two bank cards and his drivers license.
TIRE SLASH: A Lindbergh Avenue resident reported some time between midnight and 10 a.m. Wednesday, someone slashed a Goodyear tire on her car. Damage was estimated at $205.
BROKEN WINDOW: A Walnut Avenue resident reported she parked her car car Wednesday evening and turned to walk to her apartment when she heard her car window smashed and turned to see a vehicle speeding from the scene. Value of the damage was about $200. The fleeing vehicle matched the description of one belonging to a woman with who the victim has had an ongoing dispute over a boy.
DWI: At about 12:24 a.m. Wednesday, Falls police observed traffic backed up on Niagara Falls Boulevard near Tuscarora. Police approached a vehicle causing the backup and being driven by Hermino Cruz, 44. Of 8455 Carol Court in Niagara Falls. Cruz stated he could not get the vehicle to move. Police observed damage to the driver’s side front fender, door and wheel which was pushed into the well. A Data Master Breath Test registered a 0.29 percent. Cruz was charged with operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08 of 1% first offense, DWI first offense and Aggravated DWI per se-no prior. Officers backpacked from the scene but could not see what Cruz's vehicle hit.
PURSE THEFT: A women on Pine Avenue reported she was shopping in an auto parts store at about 1:34 p.m. Wednesday when she saw a white male enter her car and flee down an alley carrying her purse. Items taken including cash and cards were valued at about $350
