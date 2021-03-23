Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on impaired driving and other charges after an accident at the intersection of Pine Avenue and 24th Street at 10:17 a.m. Monday. Kyle P. Guerin, 53, 6202 Kay Ellen Drive, was charged with first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, no driver's license, no inspection and following too close.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3500 block of Ferry Avenue. A 28-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 4 and 10 p.m. Monday someone broke into her home by breaking a window on the rear door. The victim said a variety of items, including a box of garbage bags, multiple bars of Dove soap, $200 worth of costume jewelry, a beard trimmer, a pair of sneakers and a Versace belt, were taken.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Ontario Avenue. A 50-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 9 a.m. Saturday and 12:13 a.m. Tuesday someone broke into her home through a broken door. The victim said a TV was taken from the home.
