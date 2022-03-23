Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the break-ins of multiple tractor-trailers in a parking lot on 101st Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. Monday, someone broke into seven trailers by unknown means. The victim was in the process of determining what had been taken from the trailers.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after reportedly taking money from her employer, a business in the 1700 block of Pine Avenue. Deondre J. Pettyway, 23, 2109 Ferry Ave., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking $275 during the time period of Feb. 20 to March 14.
