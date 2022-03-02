Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Falls police briefly took a man into custody following a report of a robbery at a gas station on the 8500 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A clerk at the business said a man came in about 3:45 a.m. Tuesday wearing a red hoodie with "Echo" written on it and a black surgical-type face mask. The man approached the clerk and said, "Give me everything in the register." The clerk said the man didn't display a weapon but he didn't want to escalate the situation further and put the contents of the register, about $120, on the counter. The suspect grabbed the money and fled the scene. Falls police, as well as sheriff's deputies, detained a man on 82nd Street and Krull Parkway as they were responding the to scene but the clerk couldn't positively identify the man. Video surveillance of the incident was given to police and the investigation is continuing.
• DWI: George F. Ford, 67, 409 56th St., Niagara Falls, was charged with aggravated DWI and failure to use a designated lane about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday on the 600 block of Rainbow Boulevard, according to Falls police. Officers were called to the area for a report of a car in a snow bank. Officers found several empty beer cans in the driver's side back seat floor and noted Ford appeared intoxicated. Ford was unable to take field sobriety tests due to physical limitations but was charged at the scene.
