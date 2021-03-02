Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 8:37 a.m. Friday. Donald J. Grundner, 28, 6926 Buffalo Ave. Apt. 1, was charged with petit larceny. Grunder is accused of taking more than $856 worth of merchandise without paying for it.
• INVESTIGATION: Officers are looking into an apparent shooting in the 400 block of 29th Street. A victim told police they observed bullet holes in a wall and window of an apartment building. A witness told officers they heard five gunshots around midnight Friday. Crime Scene Unit detectives recovered two spend 9 mm shell casings outside the apartment building.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of 22nd Street. A 43-year-old man told officers that sometime between 12:30 and 1:20 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his apartment by kicking-in a door. The victim said a stereo system was damaged in the break-in.
