Niagara Falls
• FRAUD: Police are investigating a complaint about an internet scam. A Falls man told officers that he received a Facebook Instant Message at noon Monday from an unknown woman that said she could "turn his money into more money." The victim said he was told to purchase $100 worth of Google Play cards and to give the transaction information to the unknown female suspect. The victim told police he was then advised that there was "an additional $200 fee" that would require the purchase of more Google Play cards. The victim told officers that he purchased the additional cards and again provided the transaction information to the suspect. The man said that as of Tuesday night he has not received any money back.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 6300 block of Buffalo Avenue. A convenience store clerk told officers that two male suspects entered his business at 9:24 p.m. Wednesday and approached him at the cash register. The clerk said that when he opened the register, the suspects attempted to grab the cash drawer and smashed a plexiglass barrier in the process. The victim said one of the suspects then came behind the front counter and fought with him before finally grabbing the cash drawer and running out of the store. The incident and the suspects' getaway was captured on video by surveillance and security cameras.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary at a fast food restaurant in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. A manager told officers that employees were in an office doing paperwork at 10 p.m. Wednesday, when they heard someone banging on the drive-thru window and then heard glass shattering. Officers said they found a lobby window broken and a trail of bacon leading from the kitchen cooler of the restaurant to the broken window.
