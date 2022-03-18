Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating an armed robbery in the area of 10th Street and Ferry Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in the area about 11:12 p.m. Wednesday when a male suspect came up from behind him and grabbed his cell phone. The victim said he chased the suspect and began fighting with him to get his phone back. During the fight, the victim said he was stabbed in the stomach. Police said the wound did not appear to be life-threatening.
• ARREST: A man with no known address was arrested on an assault charge in the 600 block of 10th Street at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Ashton C. Pochatko, 24, was charged with third-degree assault. Pochatko is accused of assaulting a security guard, by punching him in the face, after the victim prevented him from attacking nurses who were treating him.
• INCIDENT: Officers are looking into an incident of menacing in the 400 block of 20th Street at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday. A female victim told police that she and her daughter were walking their dog in the area when a man came out of a nearby home and threatened to shoot them.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 2700 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told police that he was leaving work at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when his car was stolen from his business' parking lot. The victim said he had started the car "to warm it up" and then went back inside the business. Surveillance video shows a pickup truck pulling up next to the 2015 Acura MDX and a male suspect getting out of the truck, getting into the Acura and driving it away. The victim was ticketed for leaving his idling vehicle unattended.
