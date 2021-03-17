Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a reported shooting in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. Police said they received a call of "shots heard" in that area at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, but when they arrived on the scene they found no victims or witnesses. A search of the area by officers failed to turn up any evidence.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Niagara Street at 7:25 a.m. Sunday. Terry D. Carter, 36, 638 39th St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and a traffic device violation. Officers said they found Carter asleep at the wheel of his 2014 GMC Acadia in the intersection of 24th and Niagara streets.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2000 block of Niagara Street. A 53-year-old man told officers that he was walking home at 5:15 a.m. Saturday, when he was attacked by a male suspect. Officers said the victim appeared to have suffered numerous lacerations to his forehead and face.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery at a restaurant in the 8200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. An employee told officers a male suspect entered the business at 2:25 p.m. Friday and after looking for security cameras in the lobby, went behind a counter and grabbed a cash register. The employee said the suspect then ran out of the business, carrying the cash register with him. An unknown quantity of cash was inside the register at the time of the robbery.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into a reported assault in the 8600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 10 p.m. Saturday. A 28-year-old man told police he had entered a bar, when a "hostile" male suspect approached him and began to "yell and berate him." The victim said the "hostile" male suspect pushed him into the bar and another male suspect punched him in the face. After running outside the bar, the victim said four or five other suspects came outside and began punching him in the face. The victim said he suffered multiple cuts and bruises.
