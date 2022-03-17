Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 800 block of Cedar Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8:15 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into her 2018 Jeep Compass by unknown means. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 8400 block of Buffalo Avenue at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday. Shannon M. Smith, 37, 250 72nd St. upper, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, imprudent speed, reckless driving, moved from lane unsafely, failure to keep right, failure to use designated lane and driving while using a portable electronic device.
