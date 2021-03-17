Niagara Falls
• CHARGED: Two people were arrested following a report of an assault with a weapon and a large crowd outside of an establishment about 8:15 p.m. Monday on the 900 block of Niagara Avenue. Officers said while trying to arrest a suspect in the assault a large crowd gathered around them. Police said Tonnie E. Robinson, 45, 32 Packard Court, pushed an officer and then refused to back away from the scene. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration. He was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant from the city. In addition, officers said Jerrtonia A. Scarbrough, 23, address not provided, began to argue with police as they were attempting to render aid to an assault victim. Officers said they made several requests to Scarbrough to leave the area but she refused and was charged with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration and disorderly conduct.
• THEFT: A 74-year-old Michigan Avenue woman reported to police Monday that a laptop she had ordered online and had delivered to her home was stolen on March 5. The woman said a second laptop was sent on March 12 after she was able to get a refund for the first but it was apparently stolen from her porch as well. A suspect was provided to police.
