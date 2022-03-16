Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1100 block of Ontario Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 9 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. Monday, someone broke into his 2011 Honda Civic by unknown means. The victim said his wallet was taken from the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 7300 block of Buffalo Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10:35 a.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her apartment by kicking-in a door. The victim said $1,100 worth of Yeezy, Versace and Balenciage shoes, a MacBook Pro and $3,100 in cash was taken from the apartment.
