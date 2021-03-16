Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Police are investigating an act of vandalism at the Hyde Park Golf Course. A course employee told officers that sometime between Feb. 1 and Friday, someone left deep tire tracks on at least three putting greens, The tracks appeared to have been made by ATVs. The employee said it appears that the ATVs were deliberately driven in circles on the greens to create the damage, which is estimated at $21,000.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 200 block of 68th Street. A 44-year-old man told police that sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. Friday someone broke into his 2008 Nissan Titan pickup truck by unknown means. The victim said two drills were taken from the vehicle.
