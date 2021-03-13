Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into a vandalism incident in the 7600 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A 67-year-old man told police that sometime between 6 p.m. Thursday and 6:30 a.m. Friday someone damaged his 2014 Maserati Quattroporte by breaking all of the vehicle's windows and spray-painting "unknown words" on its doors. Police said video, captured by a nearby surveillance camera, showed a male suspect using an axe to damage the vehicle at 8:50 p.m. Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.