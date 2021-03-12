Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of Fourth Street. A 55-year-old man told officers that he was walking in the area at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when three male suspects attacked him. The victim said he was kicked and punched by the suspects and suffered a cut over his right eye.
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an incident in the 900 block of Main Street. An employee of a business there told police that sometime between 2 and 2:45 p.m. Wednesday, someone damaged three windows. Police said the windows appeared to have been shot with a BB gun. The shooting cause all three windows to shatter.
