Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after she reportedly threatened another woman with a handgun in the 1100 block of Niagara Avenue at 1:39 p.m. Wednesday. Quanaijah M. Smith, 20, 3141 Ninth St., was charged with second-degree menacing. Smith is accused of approaching the victim and "waving a black handgun" while yelling, "It's not safe for you here."
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a traffic stop in the 800 block of Portage Road at 3:10 p.m. Wednesday. Randy C. Strong III, 21, 6138 North Whitham Drive, was charged with no driver's license, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no registration, no inspection, suspended registration, no insurance and buying or selling a fraudulent registration. Police said Strong was driving a vehicle that had fake temporary Texas license plates. Strong told officers he bought the plates online.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.