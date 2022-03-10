Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 12th Street. Officers said they responded to a call of a "woman lying in the street" at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a female victim lying in the street and "bleeding from the face." Witnesses told officers that they saw they victim being attacked by five males and one female suspect. The suspects then reportedly fled the scene in the victim's vehicle. Police are looking for a 2009 blue Honda Civic in connection with the incident.
