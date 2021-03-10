NIAGARA FALLS
• ASSAULT: A 58-year-old man reported to police Monday that he was "beaten up" in the area of 10th Street and Pine Avenue. The man said he was walking in the area about 1:10 p.m. when two males approached him and asked for money, when the man said he told them no, they attacked him. He complained to police of dizziness and was taken by ambulance to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a break-in at a restaurant on the 400 block of Main Street. A person doing work on the building arrived Monday to find a door had been broken and a flat-top grill worth $1,600 and a $300 video recording system were gone. A storage building was also broken into but nothing appeared to be missing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.