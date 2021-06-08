Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 3600 block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 12:30 p.m. Friday. Jessica L. Emery, 32, 1945 Welch Ave., lower, was charged with petit larceny. Emery is accused of taking more than $15 worth of merchandise without paying for it.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he damaged the car of another man during a road rage incident at a drive-up ATM in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2:34 p.m. Friday. Scott J. Dingwall, 46, 161 65th St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. A male victim told police that Dingwall was honking the horn of his vehicle at him in the ATM lane and when he replied with an expletive, Dingwall got out of his car and began spitting, hitting and kicking the victim's vehicle. Dingwall then jumped on the hood of the victim's vehicle and when the victim put his car in reverse, Dingwall ripped both windshield wiper blades and a wiper control arm off the vehicle and pounded on the windshield, causing it to crack.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and related charges after a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Pine Avenue at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Emily E. Passanese, 31, 453 17th St. Apt. 2, was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated Leandra's Law violation, refusal to take a breath test, passing a red light, endangering the welfare of a child and moved from lane unsafely.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 6 p.m. Saturday. Mark W. Reynolds, 50, 1331 102nd St.,was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on multiple drunken driving and related charges after a property damage accident involving a Falls Police patrol car on Pine Avenue at 11:13 p.m. Saturday. Giovonna Shaquita Samuel, 25, 3326 Ninth St., was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated Leandra's Law, second and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, following too close, inadequate lights, endangering the welfare of a child and a child safety seat violation.
