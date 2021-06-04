Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving charges after a two-vehicle property damage accident in the 2000 block of Pine Avenue at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. Noelle N. Dorion, 31, 8521 Porter Road, Apt. 94, was charged with driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on a highway.
• ARREST: A Buffalo man was taken into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant and vehicle and traffic charges after a traffic stop at Portage Road and Pine Avenue at 12:28 a.m. Thursday. Kalil H. Colbert, 21, 225 Springer Ave., was charged on the warrant and with obstructing an intersection and using a portable electronic device while driving.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 600 block of 19th Street. Officers said they were on routine patrol, at 19th Street and Walnut Avenue at 10:43 p.m. Tuesday, when they heard four gunshots from behind a nearby gas station and mini-mart. The officers said they entered the alley behind the mini-mart and found an unoccupied 2009 grey Chevy Impala with a bullet hole through the driver’s side front window and a spent shell casing directly behind the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a property damage accident in the 1900 block of Pine Avenue at 2 a.m. Tuesday. Kashunta C. Gilmer, 26, 1620 Ferry Ave., Apt. 2, was charged with driving while intoxicated, first-, second- and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, no insurance, no registration, improper license plates, passing a red light and operating a vehicle without an interlock device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.