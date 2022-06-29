Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 500 block of 10th Street at 6:34 a.m. Saturday. Charifa M. Lee, 39, 417 10th St., was charged with third-degree assault. She's accused of creating a disturbance and punching a security guard in the face.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 2100 block of Ferry Avenue at 8 p.m. Saturday. Aiden Danae Elizabeth Brown, 23, 2108 Ferry Ave., was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree menacing. Brown is accused of attacking another woman with a pair of scissors.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1700 block of Welch Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between 4:10 and 4:22 a.m. Sunday, someone broke into his home by forcing open a window. The victim said a jar full of change was taken from the home.
• ARREST: Two Falls men were arrested after an incident in the 2000 block of Forest Avenue at 5:23 p.m. Sunday. Hector Carrasquillo-Torres, 47, 2011 Forest Ave. and Haroutig Otabachian, 46, 301 10th St., were each charged with second-degree assault. The men are accused of attacking another man and hitting him with an unknown object, causing injuries to his head.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the area of 22nd Street and Niagara Avenue at 12:05 a.m. Monday. Chris M. Smith, 44, 1890 Niagara Ave., was charged with disorderly conduct. Smith is accused of yelling obscenities.
