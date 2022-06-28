Niagara Falls
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in a convenience store in the 2600 block of Niagara Street at 1 p.m. Saturday. A store clerk told officers that a female suspect arrived at the store to claim a Door Dash order that included alcohol. When the clerk asked the female driver for identification, she reportedly "went off" and left the store threatening the clerk by saying, "I've got something for you in a minute." The clerk said a couple of minutes later, two male suspects in their late teens or early 20s entered the store and confronted him. The male suspects said, "Oh you think you can disrespect my mom like that?" and then jumped over the counter and attacked the clerk. The clerk said he fought off his attackers, who ran out of the store. The entire incident was captured on video by store security cameras.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a disturbance outside a business at the Niagara Falls City Market in the 1100 block of 19th Street at 9:48 a.m. Friday. Johnny K. Hilson, 30, 1041 Fairfield Ave., Apt. 2, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 3300 block of Walnut Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between June 20 and 10:51 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his home through a bedroom window. The victim said three vials of medication and jewelry valued at $1,500 was taken from the home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a purse-snatching incident in the 1800 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told police she was walking in the area at 1:50 p.m. Friday when a male suspect approached her and asked, "Can you give me something to eat?" When the victim told the suspect no, she said he pushed her to the ground and grabbed her purse. The victim sustained minor injuries during the incident.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1500 block of Military Road. A female victim told police that sometime between 5:30 and 7:10 p.m. Friday, someone broke into her vehicle by unknown means. The victim said an iPad, two cell phones, a passport and some clothing was taken from the vehicle.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1800 block of Pine Avenue. Police said they located a male victim at 10:08 p.m. Friday who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound to the lower left side of his back. The victim was taken to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment of his wound.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 400 block of Ninth Street at 3:25 a.m. Saturday. Charifa M. Lee, 39, 417 10th St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Lee is accused ofn interfering with officers who were writing parking tickets and attempting to disperse a large crowd.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on driving while intoxicate charges after police said they found him "unresponsive" and in the driver's seat of his vehicle in a parking lot in the 7600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 4:41 p.m. Saturday. William J.W. Davis, 45, 172 81st St., was charged with one count of aggravated driving while intoxicated and two counts of driving while intoxicated. Officers said Davis failed multiple field sobriety tests and registered a blood alcohol level of 0.24% (three times the legal limit) on a Breathalyzer test.
