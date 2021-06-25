Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1600 block of Lockport Street. Patrol officers responded to a call of "shots fired" at 9:34 p.m. Wednesday and witnesses told them they had heard "four loud bangs." Officers said they found a bullet hole in the side of a nearby house that went through the wall, through a picture hanging inside the home, with a bullet landing on an interior staircase. No one was injured inside the home.
• VANDALISM: Police are reporting an act of vandalism at the LaSalle Waterfront Park. Officers said that sometime between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, someone entered the men's and women's bathrooms and damaged both facilities. Toilet paper and paper towel dispensers were ripped from the walls. A toilet was also "smashed to pieces."
