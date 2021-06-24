Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1500 block of North Avenue at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Michael G. Kreps, 52, 2221 15th St., was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. Kreps was accused of placing speed bumps in the middle of the street and then interfering with officers as they attempted to remove them.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he was spotted in the area of 22nd Street and Independence Avenue, at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday, riding on a dirt bike at a high rate of speed along with a Jeep. Police said Kevin T. McTyere, 30, 1316 Niagara Ave., lost control of the bike as officers attempted to stop him. He then ran from officers, was chased and taken into custody. McTyere was charged with resisting arrest.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 600 block of Walnut Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was in the area at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday, when he was attacked by a woman with a hatchet in his left upper arm and the left side of his head. His injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
