Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from an industrial site on Porter Road. A foreman told police that sometime between 3 p.m. Sunday and 7:53 a.m. Monday, someone stole a CAT pallet fork. The theft was captured on video by security cameras.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle theft from the 7700 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:16 p.m. Monday and 1:10 a.m. Tuesday, someone took his 2005 Cadillac Escalade work truck. The incident was captured on video by security cameras. The truck contained work tools valued at $5,000.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area at 1 p.m. Tuesday, when he was punched in the face by an unknown male suspect. The victim said the suspect knocked him to the ground and took some cash from his pants pocket.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1600 block of Eighth Street. A female victim told officers that she was attacked in the hallway of her apartment building, at 5 a.m. Wednesday, by a homeless male. The victim said the suspect attempted to cut her throat with a straight razor, but the blade was dull and did not injury her.
