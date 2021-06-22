Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a series of thefts from his employer in the 700 block of Builders Way between May 24 and Friday. Anthony C. Lopiccolo, 52, 28 Expressway Village, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more $383 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drugged driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 7100 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 10:19 p.m. Friday. Jeffrey M. Grabowski, 28, 510 Sixth Street, Apt. 1/2, was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs and first- and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. Grabowski told police he “had a couple beers, a couple Xanax and a little bit of weed” before he was stopped.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 1 p.m. Saturday. Anthony C. Bradley, 67, 1570 Buffalo Ave., Apt. 37, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $115 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the 2500 block of Ferry Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A male victim told officers that he was working as a cabbie and picked up fare in the 1300 block of Portage Road. The fare, a male, asked to go to the casino and then to 25th Street and Ferry Avenue. The suspect attempted to pay his $6 fare with a counterfeit $100 bill and when the cabbie refused to take the bill, the suspect pulled out a large knife, held it to the victim’s neck and demanded his cash. The cabbie gave the suspect some cash and the suspect fled in an unknown direction.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1800 block of Ontario Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 a.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday someone broke into his home through a broken window. The victim said a medical marijuana card, three bongs and a large amount of cash was taken.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into a shooting incident on Sunday night. A male victim suffered a non-life-threatening gun shot wound to his right knee. The victim refused to tell police when or where he had been shot.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.