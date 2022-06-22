Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of Ninth Street. Officers said they responded to a call to disperse a large group of people causing a disturbance at 12:05 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, officers said they heard "multiple gunshots" in the area. Witnesses said a male suspect was seen "firing off a handgun" in a nearby alley. Police said they dispersed the group of people who were congregating in the area and wrote approximately 10 tickets for illegal parking.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 16th Street and Pine Avenue around 6:31 p.m. Friday. Witnesses told officers they saw a male victim with a gunshot wound in that area. Officers then located the victim at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where he was receiving treatment. The victim told police that he had been walking in the area when suspects in a car approached him and began firing at him.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of 61st Street. Carlos J. Lopez, 29, 1806 Ferry Ave., was charged with second-degree menacing. Lopez is accused of approaching another man, around 9 a.m. Friday, and threatening him with a knife.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 6000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A female victim told police that sometime between 2:30 and 2:40 a.m. Friday, someone cut the catalytic converter off of her recreational vehicle, which had been left at a repair shop. The theft was captured on video by security cameras. The video shows two male suspects cutting the converter off of the vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1500 block of Ashland Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 11 and 11:08 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his home by kicking in the side door. The victim said he confronted a male suspect, who took his phone and then fled from the home. The suspect was last seen running west on Ashland Avenue. The victim said some cash was also taken form the home.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons and other charges after an encounter with police in the 1700 block of Walnut Avenue at 4:13 p.m. Friday. Deandre M. Agee, 28, 1345 Linwood Ave., was charged with second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a firearm and resisting arrest. Officers working a guns and violence saturation patrol said they attempted to stop Agee after seeing him walk away from an injured woman. Police said Agee refused to stop, threw an object he had taken from the waistband of pants into some tall grass and tried to run away from them. Officers said they were able to take Agee into custody and then discovered that he had tossed a loaded semi-automatic ghost gun into the grass.
• A Falls man was arrested after a fight at a bar in the 400 block of Third Street at 12:10 a.m. Saturday. Ronnie L. Dixon, 44, 1015 19th St., was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. Security guards told police that Dixon had refused to leave the bar after being belligerent and threatening other patrons. While officers tried to get Dixon to leave the area, they said he continued to yell and threaten patrons on an outside patio. Police said when they attempted to take Dixon into custody, he fought with them and had to be subdued with a use of force.
