Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 23rd Street. A 29-year-old woman told officers that sometime between 1 and 2 p.m. Thursday someone broke into her apartment through an open window. The victim said the apartment was ransacked and an Apple watch, a gold chain and charm, three pair of Air Jordan sneakers and one diamond earring were taken.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 1500 block of 101st Street at 9:05 a.m. Friday. Raschid E. Hare, 43, 9890 Niagara Falls Blvd., was charged with second-degree trespass and second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Officers said Hare resisted being taken into custody.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident in the 4800 block of Lewiston Road at 11:15 p.m. Friday. Brian M. Bigley, 34, 250 73rd St., was charged with driving while intoxicated. Bigley is accused of hitting a utility pole at Garfield Avenue and Lewiston Road, detaching it from its base.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 9000 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard. A male victim told police that he arrived in the area at 7:55 a.m. Saturday and saw a male suspect inside his car. The suspect told the victim, I'm getting my remotes," and then jumped out of the car and entered another vehicle. The suspect then fled in the other vehicle. The victim said $7,000 worth of stereo equipment was taken from his vehicle.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of Pierce Avenue. Officers said they responded to a "shots heard" call at 9:47 a.m. Saturday where witnesses reported hearing three gunshots after a gold-colored vehicle drove by. Police said they recovered three spent shell casings and one spent round in the street.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 600 block of Ferry Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m.Sunday, someone broke into his apartment by forcing open a door. The victim said $400 worth of clothing, several jackets and a TV were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.