Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1800 block of Willow Avenue. Witnesses told officers they heard “several gun shots” around 6:15 p.m. Thursday. A spent shell casing was recovered in the alley behind a nearby home. Witnesses also reported seeing people, running north through backyards in the area, before jumping into a silver SUV and fleeing.
• ARREST: A Lockport man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 2:38 p.m. Thursday. Joshua M. Re, 38, 192 South St., Apt. B, was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking more than $653 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• Police are investigating an assault in the alley between 20th and 21st streets at 2 a.m. Friday. A female victim told officers that she was in the area at that time when a male suspect began yelling at her. The victim said she tried to ignore the suspect, who then came up and punched her in the back of her head, before punching her in the face, grabbing her hair and throwing her to the ground.
