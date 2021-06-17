Niagara Falls
• ROBBERY: Police are investigating a robbery in the area of 19th and Falls streets. A male victim told officers that he had just left a pharmacy with a prescription refill, at 6:10 p.m. Saturday, when a car pulled up next to him and two male suspects jumped out. The victim said the suspects demanded his prescription pills and both brandished silver handguns. The suspects then jumped back into their car and drove south on 19th Street before turning east on to Cudaback Avenue.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 900 block of Cedar Avenue. A male victim told police that he was in the area at 2 a.m. Sunday when two male suspects attacked him and punched him in the face. The victim was treated for what appeared to be minor injuries at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the area of 18th Street and Weston Avenue. Patrol officers said the responded to a call of “shots heard” at 2:59 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told the officers they heard gunshots and saw a vehicle on Weston Avenue, facing 18th Street, with the occupants firing shots south toward 18th Street.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 300 block of Ninth Street. A property owner told officers that sometime between June 6 and 2:20 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into their building by breaking two windows. The victim said two cases of beer were taken from the building.
• ASSAULT: Officers are looking into an assault in the 700 block of Eighth Street. A male victim told police he was walking home at 6:07 p.m. Sunday when a male suspect, who he owes money to, confronted him and hit him in the head with an unknown object. The victim said the suspect “ran away” after the attack.
• ARREST: A Falls man and woman were arrested after a fight in the 1800 block of 16th Street at 9:43 p.m. Sunday. Lavont’e B. Wilson, 22, 1520 Linwood Ave., was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Alexsandra N. Travis, 37, 1803 16th St., Apt. 1, was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration. Police said when they arrived on scene, Travis was chasing Wilson with a piece of PVC pipe and screaming, “Take him to (expletive) jail, he broke my window.” Officers said Wilson was “throwing punches” at Travis. Wilson reportedly fought with officers as they took him into custody and Travis is accused of hitting a police captain in the back of the head as Wilson was being arrested.
• THEFT: Officers are searching for two suspects in a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 2 p.m. Tuesday. A manger told police that two female suspects entered the store, and after about 90 seconds, fled with 40 bottles of perfume. The perfume was valued at $3,200. The suspects were last seen driving away in a grey Infinti sedan with its license plate covered by an orange towel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.