Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was charged after a hit-and-run accident in the 8300 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 2:03 p.m. Sunday. Alonzo M. Swanson, 42, 1930 Welch Ave., was charged with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver’s license, failure to yield right of way and leaving the scene of a property damage accident. Swanson is accused of pulling out in front of a motorcyclist, causing a crash and then driving away from the accident.
• ARREST: A Lewiston landlord was arrested after he moved the personal belongings of his tenants out of their apartment and left them at the curb in the 5600 block of Granby Avenue, in the rain, at 6:30 pm. Monday. Mark L. Wilson, 53, 4661 Porter-Center Road, was charged with reckless endangerment of property and third-degree criminal mischief.
• SHOOTING: Officers are looking into damage to a rental truck during a shooting incident in the 500 block of 15th Street. The renter of the truck told police there was a shooting in that area at 1:15 a.m. Friday and that a bullet had created a hole in the upper center of the truck’s front windshield.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in an apartment building in the 500 block of Portage Road. A female victim told officers that she watched a maintenance worker unscrew and remove the security camera outside her apartment at 9 p.m. Thursday. The incident was reportedly captured on video by the apartment building’s own security system. The victim told police that apartment managers refused to give her the name of the maintenance worker.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on a weapons charge after a traffic stop in the 1880 block of Cleveland Avenue at 12:50 p.m. Friday. Jahlil K. Rose, 20, 1737 North Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, no driver’s license, no registration and operating a motor vehicle without insurance. Police said they recovered a a 9 -m handgun from Rose when he was taken into custody after the traffic stop. A parole violation charge is also pending against Rose.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on drunken driving charges after a property damage accident in the 4700 block of Buffalo Avenue at 9:20 p.m. Friday. Abraham Robinson, 54, 464 Portage Road, was charged with driving while intoxicated and refusal to take a breath test.
