Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 700 block of 15th Street. Patrol officers said they responded to that area at 12:05 a.m. Tuesday for a report of "shots heard." A witness told officers that they had heard "approximately seven gunshots" in the area and police said they recovered 10 spent shell casings nearby. A house near the scene was also struck by gunfire. Guests at an AIrBnB reported that they heard the gunshots and then saw bullets come through a wall.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 700 block of Builders Way at 2:27 p.m. Monday. Tyrone Webb, 63, 924 Fairfield Ave., was charged with petit larceny. He is accused of taking power tools, valued at more than $658, without paying for them.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 600 block of Niagara Street at 2 a.m. Wednesday. Edmund J. Moore, 36, no known address, was charged with second-degree menacing. Moore was accused of being involved in a fight in the parking lot of a gas station and convenience store and threatening a male victim with a box cutter.
• INCIDENT: Police are investigating an incident in the 2900 block of Grand Avenue at 11:48 a.m. Tuesday. A female victim told officers that she was driving in the area and was blocked from moving forward by a car parked in the street, running and with the driver inside. The victim said she honked her horn, waited, honked her horn again and then got out of her vehicle to see why the other car was blocking the roadway. The woman said as she approached the other vehicle, the driver yelled obscenities at her and then sprayed her with pepper spray.
