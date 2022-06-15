Niagara Falls
• ARRESTS: Police arrested four individuals after investigating reports of "parties shooting off guns" in the area of Lockport Road and the Amtrak rail yard at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Officers said the recovered spent shell casings and an unidentified firearm. Kameron B. Muldoon, 18, of James Avenue, Adam W. Daoust, 18, of Cleveland Avenue, Heather R. Daoust, 19, of Osborne Court and Gabriel Thomas Behrens, 20, 138 Hamlin Road, Buffalo, were each charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and second- and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from a vehicle in the 300 block of Third Street. A female tourist told police that sometime between 7:30 p.m.Thursday and 8 a.m. Saturday, someone removed all four tires from her Honda Accord. Police said they found the vehicle, sitting on bricks in a city parking lot. The victim said the missing tires were "custom" and valued at $2,500.
• THEFT: Officers are also looking into a theft from another vehicle in the 300 block of Third Street. A male victim told police that sometime between 11:15 p.m. Friday and 8:33 a.m. Saturday someone removed all four tires from his rented Honda Accord. Police said they found the vehicle sitting on bricks in a city parking lot.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into the theft of a vehicle in the 600 block of Niagara Street. A witness told police that they saw a car pull up to a gas pump at 1:10 a.m. Sunday and that the driver of the vehicle got out and walked into a convenience store. The witness said the driver left his vehicle running. While the vehicle was running and parked at the gas pump, the witness told police a white minivan pulled up next to it and a male suspect wearing a mask over his face got out of the van and got into the parked vehicle. The witness said the vehicle and the minivan then both sped away.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 1600 block of Pine Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into a home she owns by prying open a window. The victim said all the kitchen appliances in the home, valued at $600, were taken.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the area of Pine Avenue and 15th Street at 12:39 a.m. Monday. A male victim told officers that he was walking in the area when he was hit from behind and knocked to the ground. The victim said there were two attackers and they ran from the area after hitting him.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into an attempted car theft from the 2600 block of Walnut Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 8 p.m. Wednesday and 6:18 a.m. Thursday, someone attempted to steal her 2004 GMC Yukon by "punching out" the the exterior door lock and ignition cylinders. The attempted theft was unsuccessful.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Niagara Avenue at 8:24 a.m. Thursday. Lashonda M. Sanders, 37, was charged with driving while intoxicated, circumventing an interlock device, first- and second-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, no driver's license, no vehicle registration and no vehicle inspection.
