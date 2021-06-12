Niagara Falls
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft from the 7700 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told police that sometime between April 4 and noon Thursday someone took his 2004 Chevy Astro van from a storage garage. No information was provided n how the vehicle was removed from the garage.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 400 block of 18th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 6 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30 a.m. Thursday someone broke into his garage by forcing open a door. The victim said that two weed trimmers, a window air conditioner, two lawn mowers, a hammer drill and a circular saw were taken from the garage.
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting in the 400 block of 26th Street. A witness told officers that they noticed a glass pane on the front door of a home had been broken and that a bullet was still lodged in the pane at 11:11 a.m. Thursday. Officers identified the bullet as a “rifle round.” They could not determine when the round had been fired.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after he reportedly damaged an alarm system in a business in the 800 block of Portage Road on May 29. Tyrone Webb, 62, 924 Fairfield Ave., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief.
