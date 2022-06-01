Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on weapons charges after an incident in the 6600 block of Buffalo Avenue at 1:39 a.m. Monday. Raekwon T. Ford, 25, 474 76th St., was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. Ford is accused of having a Taurus PT111 G2 .9mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition magazine in his possession as police investigated why he and others were in Century Park when the park was closed.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 900 block of 80th Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 4:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday, someone broke into his home by unknown means while he was sleeping. The victim said a Playstation 4 gaming system was taken from the home.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 1600 block of Main Street. A female victim told police that sometime between 6:45 and 11:33 p.m. Friday someone broke into her 2022 Nissan Frontier by smashing a rear window. The victim said her purse was taken from the vehicle.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested on multiple charges after a traffic stop in the 1700 block of North Ave. at 1:40 a.m. Saturday. Harry F. Hinks, 55, 1046 Centre Ave., was charged with second-degree obstructing governmental administration, reckless driving, improper license plate, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to stop before entering a roadway, no registration and colliding with an emergency vehicle. Hinks, who is well-known to Falls police, led officers on a chase and ran from them when they attempted to take him into custody.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Niagara Street. A male victim told police that sometime between May 21 and 5 a.m. Friday, someone broke into his vehicle by unknown means. The victim said two comforters, a winter hat, two air fresheners and a pack of toilet paper was taken from the vehicle.
• INCIDENT: Police are investigating an incident in a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 7:40 p.m. Saturday. A female victim told police that as she was shopping, "a full unopened can of Spaghettios hit her on the nose." The victim said the can appeared to have been thrown from another shopping aisle into the aisle where she was shopping. The woman told police she believed the can had been thrown by two other individuals in the adjacent aisle. Store security officers asked the two individuals to leave the business.
• ARREST: An Amherst man was arrested on drunken driving and other charges after a traffic stop at 63rd Street and Buffalo Avenue at 9:42 p.m. Saturday. William G. Daniels, 42, 8 Mallard Court, was charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, failure to yield right of way, failure to obey a traffic device, improper entrance on to a roadway and wrong way on a one-way road.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 1500 block of Pine Avenue. A male victim told officers that a customer in a store "got in his face" and pushed him to the ground. A witness told police that the victim was intoxicated and harassing a store clerk and that a customer had warned the victim to stop his behavior. The witness said the victim ignored the warning and the customer then punched him in the face "a couple of times" before leaving the store.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the first block of B Street. Courtney P. White-Quartararo, 41, 40 B St., was charged with third-degree criminal mischief. She is accused of pouring rice into the gas tank of a vehicle belonging to her neighbor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.