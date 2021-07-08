Niagara Falls
• VANDALISM: Officers are looking into an act of vandalism in the 1000 block of Fairfield Avenue. A female victim told police that sometime between 4 and 10:50 a.m.Monday, someone smashed the rear window of her 2012 Chevy with a bottle of Remy Martin cognac. The bottle was recovered from inside the victim's vehicle.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 2400 block of Orleans Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 5 a.m.and 11 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her apartment by unknown means. The victim said some prescription medications, three Louis Vuitton purses, valued at $4,000, two collector's knives and a Playstation4 game system were taken.
• HARASSMENT: Officers are looking for multiple suspects in an attack on a man in a store in the City Market at 1 p.m. Monday. The victim told police he was "hitting" on two young women, "trying to get a phone number". when the objects of his attention became offended. The victim said the women returned to the store with two male suspects and another female suspect, and all five individuals knocked him to the ground and kicked and punched him. The victim was not injured in the incident.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 8300 block of Buffalo Avenue. A male victim told officers that sometime between 12:30 and 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, someone broke into his storage room by "unscrewing the padlock." The victim said four tires, valued at $600, were taken.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.