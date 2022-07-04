Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 4800 block of Packard Road. A worker at a construction site told officers that some time between 5 p.m. June 26 and 10 a.m. June 27, someone entered the site by unknown means. The victim said a shaft engine, a generator and a Jaws of Life, valued in excess of $7,199, were taken from the site.
• ASSAULT: Police are investigating an assault in the 2300 block of Lockport Street. A female victim told police that she was walking in the area at 2:48 p.m. Wednesday when she was approached by a male suspect who believed she had taken some money from him. The victim said the suspect hit her in the head with an unknown object and then walked away.
