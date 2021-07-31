• Cops sig
--
Niagara Gazette

Niagara Falls

• THEFT: Officers are looking into a theft in the first block of Niagara Street. A merchant told police that he was serving customers from his cart at 5 p.m. Thursday when a male suspect ran up and grabbed the tip jar, which contained about $50 and $25 worth of food that was sitting on the cart. The suspect fled from the area on a bike.

• ARREST:  Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 100 block of 71st Street at 10:45 p.m. Thursday. Eric L. Mercilliott, 63, 148 71st St., was charged with disorderly conduct. Police had responded to neighbor complaints of unreasonable noise involving Mercilliott.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you