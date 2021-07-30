Niagara Falls
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested for allegedly violating a court order of protection in a neighbor dispute in the 800 block of 80th Street at 12:48 p.m. Wednesday. William L. Brown, 58, 844 80th St., Apt. 5, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt and third-degree menacing. A female victim told police that Brown was walking his two chihuahuas when one of the dogs bit her on her left leg, just above the ankle. The victim said when she complained to Brown, he told her, "They don't bite." and, "I'm gonna (expletive) kill you." The woman told police that she had an active order of protection against Brown and wanted to press charges.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 1300 block of Lafayette Avenue. A female victim told officers that sometime between 4 and 5:19 p.m. Friday someone entered her home through an unlocked door. The victim said her purse was taken from the residence.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after an incident in the 3000 block of Niagara Street at 8:38 p.m. Sunday. Andrea T. Maclean, 29, 1203 13th St., lower, was charged with disorderly conduct.
• ASSAULT: Officers are investigating an assault in the 400 block of 19th Street at 9:01 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses told officers that they heard a commotion and when they went to investigate, they saw a male victim who appeared to be suffering from a stab wound. When the officers arrived at the scene, they said they saw blood on the ground, a cell phone and a pair of broken sunglasses. The victim had reportedly been taken away in a dark-colored SUV before police arrived. Officers said the victim was apparently taken to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and then transferred to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for further treatment.
