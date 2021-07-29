Niagara Falls
• SHOOTING: Police are investigating a shooting incident in the 1700 block of Elmwood Avenue. Patrol officers said they responded to a call of "shots heard" at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday and a witness told them they had heard four gun shots. Officers recovered five spent .308 caliber shell casings at the scene.
• BURGLARY: Police are also investigating a burglary in the 400 block of Fifth Street. A female victim told officers that sometime between 8 p.m. Sunday and 5:23 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her apartment by prying open a door. The victim said gold chains, valued at $2,080, Nintendo and Xbox gaming systems and some cash was taken from the apartment.
• THEFT: Officers are looking into a vehicle break-in in the 600 block of Riverside Drive. A female victim told police that sometime between midnight and 2 p.m. Monday, someone broke into her 2016 Chevy pickup truck by unknown means. The victim said a drill bit set was taken from the truck.
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 9000 block of St. John Parkway. A female victim told officers that sometime between 10:40 and 11:50 p.m. Sunday, someone broke into her home by unknown means. The victim said jewelry, valued at $500, and a large amount of cash was taken from the home.
