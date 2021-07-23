Niagara Falls
• BURGLARY: Police are investigating a burglary in the 500 block of 101st Street. A male victim told officers that sometime between 10 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. Tuesday someone cut the padlocks off of two storage trailers that he owns. The victim said that a set of tools and a vacuum cleaner were taken from the trailers.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested on assault and related charges after an incident in the 500 block of Memorial Parkway at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. Chelsea R. Hillock, 26, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree harassment and third-degree criminal mischief. She is accused of attacking another woman and damaging that victim's property in connection with a neighbor dispute.
• ARREST: A Falls woman was arrested after a shoplifting incident at a store in the 1500 block of Military Road at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Joelle A. Schley, 33, 542 Sixth St., was charged with petit larceny. She is accused of taking more than $181 worth of merchandise without paying for the items.
• ARREST: A Falls man was arrested after an incident in the 7200 block of Niagara Falls Boulevard at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday. George L. Crumpton, 35, 443 Fifth St., lower, was charged with second-degree harassment and disorderly conduct. Crumpton is accused of attacking a bartender and then attempting to fight with the patrons of a bar.
